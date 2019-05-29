GREENBERG, Dennis M.
72, of Dade City, passed away on May 22, 2019. Dennis is survived by his loving family, daughters, Stacey (Buddy) Kulkarni, Sheri (Jerry) Mason and Barbara (Greg) Johnson; brother, FH Greene; and grandchildren, Shane, Steven, Brad, Nikki, Natalee, and Curtis. There will be a funeral service on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 am at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at:
PVA<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org/" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://.org/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 29, 2019