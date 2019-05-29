Dennis M. GREENBERG

72, of Dade City, passed away on May 22, 2019. Dennis is survived by his loving family, daughters, Stacey (Buddy) Kulkarni, Sheri (Jerry) Mason and Barbara (Greg) Johnson; brother, FH Greene; and grandchildren, Shane, Steven, Brad, Nikki, Natalee, and Curtis. There will be a funeral service on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 am at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 29, 2019
