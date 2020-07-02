Dennis MYMARK

NYMARK, Dennis V. 83, of Newberry, FL passed away June 13, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1936 to the late Folmer Nymark and Helen Vineyard-Nymark in Chicago, IL. He was a Florida Bar member for over 50 years. He was a participant in several Sun City Center clubs and activities. He is survived by loving and devoted wife, Kathleen E. (Corbin) Nymark; children, Sally P. Nymark, Philip (Wendy) Nymark, Jennifer (Eddy) Martinez; and their children, Helena and Maximillion; sister, Jane (Nymark) Huntly. He was predeceased by his brother, Philip Nymark. Donations may be made to Haven Hospice of Gainesville, www.beyourhaven.org
