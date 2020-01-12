|
|
PAUL, Dennis Lovett, SMSgt USAF (Retired) 71, of Dunedin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 8, 2020. Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria; father, Orval and brother, Gary. He is survived by his son, Adam; siblings, Kandy and Debbie as well as many loving family members. In addition to his love for his nation, he was a dedicated outdoorsman who traveled the world and lived life to its fullest. Graveside service, 12:30 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Curlew Hills Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020