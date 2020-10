Dennis F. Pupello M.D. 10-25-2018 "I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, and the day before that too. I thought of you in silence, I often speak your name All I have are memories, and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart." Love Always, Lisa, Ariel, Alana, and Alexa



