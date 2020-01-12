Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis WALTERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WALTERS, Dennis John 70, of St. Petersburg passed away December 27, 2019. He was surrounded by family and had the Lord in his heart. He felt that he led a blessed life and knew he was loved by many, especially his wife and soulmate of 48 years, Sherry; his treasured daughters, Tiffany Walters and Heather Cole (Dan); three grandsons, David Dungan (Meaghan), Spencer and Trevor Cole; and one great-grandson, Aiden. He is also survived by a sister, Nancy Gibson (David) and brother, Bruce Walters (Dianne); several nieces and nephews; and two brothers-in-law, Larry and John O'Dom, all of whom he loved dearly. Dennis graduated from Dixie Hollins and completed an electrical apprenticeship there. He became a union electrician with IBEW Local 308 (later 915) and eventually worked at G.E. where he stayed for 30 years as they transitioned to Martin Lockheed and the STAR center. After retirement he was always quick to recognize another "GE-ite" and stop to have a chat with them. Being a Florida native, Dennis always loved being around the water and enjoyed nature, boating, the beach and camping, usually at Ft. DeSoto. He passed this love on to his children and grandchildren, sharing many good times around a campfire, memories that will linger forever. Our hearts are heavy, Honey Bear, we miss and love you forever. Friends can join our Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at noon at Park Station, 5851 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.

WALTERS, Dennis John 70, of St. Petersburg passed away December 27, 2019. He was surrounded by family and had the Lord in his heart. He felt that he led a blessed life and knew he was loved by many, especially his wife and soulmate of 48 years, Sherry; his treasured daughters, Tiffany Walters and Heather Cole (Dan); three grandsons, David Dungan (Meaghan), Spencer and Trevor Cole; and one great-grandson, Aiden. He is also survived by a sister, Nancy Gibson (David) and brother, Bruce Walters (Dianne); several nieces and nephews; and two brothers-in-law, Larry and John O'Dom, all of whom he loved dearly. Dennis graduated from Dixie Hollins and completed an electrical apprenticeship there. He became a union electrician with IBEW Local 308 (later 915) and eventually worked at G.E. where he stayed for 30 years as they transitioned to Martin Lockheed and the STAR center. After retirement he was always quick to recognize another "GE-ite" and stop to have a chat with them. Being a Florida native, Dennis always loved being around the water and enjoyed nature, boating, the beach and camping, usually at Ft. DeSoto. He passed this love on to his children and grandchildren, sharing many good times around a campfire, memories that will linger forever. Our hearts are heavy, Honey Bear, we miss and love you forever. Friends can join our Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at noon at Park Station, 5851 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close