Dennis WHITE

WHITE, Dennis Robert departed from this life Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Saint Anthony's Hospital. He was born April 9, 1950. Denny is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Alma Denise White; his son, Timothy James White; three grandsons; stepmother, Mary Alice White; sister, Pamela Zurowski (Eddie); brother-in-law, Marcus Harris (Lee Ann); two nieces; and fivenephews. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church, 6000 38th Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Due to the Covid-19 Virus a repass will not be held following the service. "A McRae Service"



