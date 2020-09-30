1/1
Dennis WHITE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITE, Dennis Robert departed from this life Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Saint Anthony's Hospital. He was born April 9, 1950. Denny is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Alma Denise White; his son, Timothy James White; three grandsons; stepmother, Mary Alice White; sister, Pamela Zurowski (Eddie); brother-in-law, Marcus Harris (Lee Ann); two nieces; and fivenephews. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church, 6000 38th Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Due to the Covid-19 Virus a repass will not be held following the service. "A McRae Service"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved