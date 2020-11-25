RAMSEY, Deontavius 26, of St. Petersburg, FL transit-ioned November 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving parents, mother, Tarsha Ramsey; father, Willie Hardrick; companion, Rayvn Cooper; daughter, Damiya Ramsey; brothers, Emanuel C. Ramsey, Derrick L. Taylor, and Keith L. Ramsey; sisters, Cheyenne C. Smith, Rae'Ven S. Lewis, Daniya M. Gamble, Santasia R. Callaway, and Santana R. Callaway; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service is Saturday Nov. 28, 1 pm at Pentecostal Impact Church, 1930 16th St. N. Lawson Funeral Home 727 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 25, 2020.