DER POL Janna VAN
VAN DER POL, Janna M. "Riet" was born in Wejk, the Netherlands, September 13, 1937 and died June 21, 2020. Because she was an accomplished travel consultant, Riet was recruited to come to Gainesville, Florida where she developed an outstanding travel agency serving that city, and especially the University of Florida, beginning in 1969. After retirement in 2003, she moved to Dunedin to live with her adoptive family, Freil and Henrietta Lester, Dr. Jean Lester Bennett and Tammi and Sonny Bennett. Riet immediately became active in her beloved Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church where she served as deacon, chairman of global missions, decorating committee and Peace Pals. Because of her unrelenting love and compassion for older people, she developed a program called Peace Pals which would serve as a basis for fellowship, travel and cultural experiences. Riet is survived by her brother, Ruth; and his children, Angelique, Silvia, Yolanda, Tony and Richard. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10 am, at Curlew Hills Cemetery, graveside and interment will follow in the Lester-Bennett area. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peace Memorial, 110 South Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
