SALTERS, Derrick Charles



65, was born in Passaic, NJ on July 29, 1953 to Jean and Carroll Salters. He graduated from Nutley High School in Nutley, NJ in 1970 and joined the Marine Corps. He was stationed at Camp Pendelton in California where he achieved the rank of Drill Sargent and qualified as a sharp shooter. He attended San Diego State College on the GI Bill and was awarded a certificate in Microsoft Technology. He worked in the field of Aerospace Technology in California and was later transferred to Florida where he met Gloria Adamson who he married in 1990. He was the proud stepfather, to Keith, Kieran and Kepler Adamson. He attended Pasco Hernando Community College and graduated as a licensed practical nurse. He was a gifted musician, guitarist and a composer. He is survived by his wife; Gloria; his sister, Catherine; his nephews, Keith and Jonathan; his aunt, Dr. Corrine Stark; his stepsons, Keith, Kieran and Kepler; and his eleven grandchildren.

