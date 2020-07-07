Dewayne BINGHAM

BINGHAM, Dewayne Sr., 77, of Dover, Florida, born in Milledgeville, Tennessee on November 2, 1942, entered into eternal rest on July 1, 2020. He was the Owner/ Operator of Bingham On-Site Sewers. He was past-president of the Florida On-Site Wastewater Association, member of the Dover Civic Club, and co-developer of the Dover Football Park. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Bingham; children, Amos D. "Wayne" Bingham, Jr. (Patricia) of Dover, Aliesha Bingham (Ronnie Sewell) of Valrico, and Anthony Bingham (Heather) of Plant City; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Brenda Corbett (Billy) of Lithia, and Danny Bingham (Jacqueline), Dwight Bingham, Darrell Bingham, and Patsy Bulman, all of Henderson, Tennessee; aunt, Gloria Maxwell (Hollis) of Dover; uncle, William Meek (Judy) of Dover; aunt-in-law, Betty Meek of Dover; and many extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8 from 10-11 am at Countryside Baptist Church, 13422 Sydney Road, Dover, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Masks are recommended. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at facebook.com/hopewellfuneral
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) research organization of your choice. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
.