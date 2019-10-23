Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for deWayne RICHEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHEY III, deWayne Greenwood "Woody" passed away October 6, 2019 at age 65. Woody, raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio, was a longtime St. Petersburg resident. He was the son of the late Dr. deWayne Richey II, and Jeanne Richey Clough. Woody was a car enthusiast from an early age. He earned a Bachelor's degree from McPherson College specializing in automotive restoration and management and served on their National Advisory Board. He was a lifetime member of the Rolls Royce Owners Club and Mercedes-Benz Club of America. Woody owned and operated Proper Motor Cars, Inc., and was former Sales and Service Coordinator for Bentley and Rolls Royce Tampa Bay. He was a benefactor to Equality Florida. Woody's passing is a great loss. He will be deeply missed and remembered by family and a multitude of friends. He is survived by sisters, Heather Thalman (James) and Margaret Nelson (Thomas); brother, Douglas Richey (Peggy); stepmother, Sherri Richey Burke; a niece; two nephews; and his little dog, Tootsie. Following Woody's wishes, there will be no service and burial will be private. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Family Resources, Inc., 180 62nd Ave. North, Pinellas Park, Florida.

