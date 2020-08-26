Dewis SILVER

SILVER, Dewie Lewis Sr. passed August 21, 2020. Born in Tenga, Tennessee. Proceeded in death by father, Walter Silver; mother, (Amanda); and step-mother, Edna. He had six brothers; and four sisters, all proceeded in death. Survived by by wife, Brenda Silver of 39 years; eight children, Brenda Johns (Frank), Connie Silver, Mac Silver (Patsy), Butch Silver (Kathy), Sheila Vecere (Bill), Edward Silver (Melissa), Stephen Silver (Rachelle), and Kimberli Pope; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Worked at B and B Cash Grocery (U-Save) for 40 years as a Produce, Frozen Food, and Grocery Supervisor. Retired in 1994. Hobbies included woodworking, camping, and gardening.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store