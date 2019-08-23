Service Information Loyless Funeral Home 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd. Land O'Lakes , FL 34639 (813)-435-6487 Send Flowers Obituary

DUMAS, Dewitt 57, of Land O' Lakes, Florida passed away August 19, 2019. He was born in Tampa, and owned a local tire business in the Lutz area for over 35 years. He was very charitable in the community and donated sports equipment to the local schools. Dewitt was a huge Gators fan. He was an outdoors man and enjoyed to hunt and fish. He was also a gourmet chef by hobby. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tracy Dumas; mother, Kathleen Dumas; brother, Russell (Patricia) Dumas; sister, Lesha (Stan) Pfautz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was loved and will always be missed. A Memorial Service will take place Monday, August 26, 2019 10:30 am, located at Land O' Lakes Church of God. The family will receive friend's a half hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dewitt's name to the Joshua House. Loyless Funeral Home

DUMAS, Dewitt 57, of Land O' Lakes, Florida passed away August 19, 2019. He was born in Tampa, and owned a local tire business in the Lutz area for over 35 years. He was very charitable in the community and donated sports equipment to the local schools. Dewitt was a huge Gators fan. He was an outdoors man and enjoyed to hunt and fish. He was also a gourmet chef by hobby. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tracy Dumas; mother, Kathleen Dumas; brother, Russell (Patricia) Dumas; sister, Lesha (Stan) Pfautz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was loved and will always be missed. A Memorial Service will take place Monday, August 26, 2019 10:30 am, located at Land O' Lakes Church of God. The family will receive friend's a half hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dewitt's name to the Joshua House. Loyless Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close