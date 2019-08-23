DUMAS, Dewitt 57, of Land O' Lakes, Florida passed away August 19, 2019. He was born in Tampa, and owned a local tire business in the Lutz area for over 35 years. He was very charitable in the community and donated sports equipment to the local schools. Dewitt was a huge Gators fan. He was an outdoors man and enjoyed to hunt and fish. He was also a gourmet chef by hobby. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tracy Dumas; mother, Kathleen Dumas; brother, Russell (Patricia) Dumas; sister, Lesha (Stan) Pfautz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was loved and will always be missed. A Memorial Service will take place Monday, August 26, 2019 10:30 am, located at Land O' Lakes Church of God. The family will receive friend's a half hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dewitt's name to the Joshua House. Loyless Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2019