PAPADOPOULOS, Diamond John age 50, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on February 15, 2020. Diamond is survived by his one daughter, Anastasia Papadopoulos; mother, Maria (Gary) Speegle; sister, Simela (Joe) Townsend; brothers, Kuriakos (Lucy) Papadopoulos and Dimitrios Papadopoulos. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21 from 11 am-12 pm with a funeral service beginning at 12 pm at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2418 West Swann Avenue, Tampa. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. www.blountcurrymacdill.com (813) 876-2421
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 18, 2020