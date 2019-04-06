Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
HAILY, Diana

80, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away peacefully with her children by her side, Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born in New York, NY and resided in St. Petersburg for 18 years. She worked as a banker and then in customer service in the retail industry. She was a loving mother and doting grandmother. Diana will be sorely missed by many.

Diana was predeceased by her parents, George and Mary Unterluggauer and her siblings, Carol Gautier and Alan Unterluggauer. She is survived by her children, Frank Lepurage, Edward Haily, and Barbara Hedge. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Lauren Haily, Tyler Haily, Dylan Haily, Matthew Hedge, Ryan Hedge, Hannah Hedge and step-granddaughter, Kassey Reeves. A memorial service will be Sunday, April 7, 2019, 2 pm, at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 6, 2019
