SIMPSON, Diana L.
56, of Treasure Island, Florida and formerly of Brick, New Jersey passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Daughter of the late Bogumila and Dominik Wiktor, she is survived by her husband, John A. Simpson; her sisters, Terri and Barbara; her brothers-in-law, Matthew and Frederick; and their families. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, June 1, 2019, 1 pm, at Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach, Florida (727) 360-5577. Memorial contributions in Diana's name may be made to "Wounded Worrier Project" () or to the . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at:
beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 9, 2019