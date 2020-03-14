|
PASKOWITZ, Diana 99, a long time resident of Spring Hill, FL, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hospice Care Center in Spring Hill, Florida. Born in 1920 in New York City, New York, Diana moved to Spring Hill with her husband in 1975. She was a mother and homemaker for most of her life. When she moved to Spring Hill, she became a Tour Escort for the Adventurer's Travel Club, as well as a founding, life member and elder of Temple Beth David. She served as Treasurer and was also on the Board of Directors. She became the Lay Rabbi for them and served for 12 years. She was also in public relations for the Temple and was known in the community for her outstanding dedication in bringing the word of God to the Jewish Community and her readiness to establish mutual respect and understanding among all faiths. She was also a life member of Hadassah and Sisterhood. Diana is pre-deceased by her loving husband, Joseph of 69 years; her son, Jeffrey Paskowitz of Brooklyn, NY; and her daughter, Iris Bencivenga, of Cape Coral, FL. She is survived by her sister, Dora Nevlin; her two nieces, Yvonne Diasio and Samantha Ostrow, all of Stuart, FL; and her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Linda Paskowitz of Brookings, OR. She leaves four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and many friends. The funeral will be held at Grace Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Hudson, FL on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 1 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to Temple Beth David.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2020