RENNEY, Diana 74, of Tampa, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was preceded by her loving husband, James. She is survived by her children, Carla (James), Tom (Tina), Melissa (Edward), Colette (Adam), Brett, Steven and Jeff; grandchildren, Matthew (Crimson), Christina (Chris), Calli (Kim), Jack, James, Dakota, and Cheyenne; three great-granddaughtes, Adalynn, Makenna, and Brinley and countless extended family and friends. Diana will be remembered for her giving heart and genuine love for people. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to everyone. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11 am - 1 pm at the First Reformed Church of Tampa, 8283 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa where a funeral service will start at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to First Reformed Church of Tampa. Please view our online guest book at www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019