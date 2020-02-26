SERRA, Diana Marie (Dunaway) 43, of Palm Harbor, passed away February 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Amaro Serra and devoted mother of Brianna Marie Dunaway; cherished daughter of Margaret Benbeneck and Peter (Patricia) Benbeneck, and loved deeply by Jerralynne Duncan and Jim Epps. She will be remembered by her brothers, Anthony (Sheri) Iannazzo, Peter Benbeneck, Karl (Christina) Benbeneck, and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends. Diana was a beautiful soul who loved life and brightened every room that she entered. She was full of grace and strength. "She was our Wonder Woman" says daughter Brianna. To know her was to love her, and to have her in your life was a blessing. Her family and friends will treasure her memories and forever feel her presence in the sunshine that she loved so much. There will be a memorial service 2 pm Friday, February 28, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3714 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa. In Lieu of flowers, a donation to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) can be mailed to NETRF, PO Box 170662, Boston, MA 02117 or made online at: www.netrf.org/give
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020