Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana SERRA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SERRA, Diana Marie (Dunaway) 43, of Palm Harbor, passed away February 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Amaro Serra and devoted mother of Brianna Marie Dunaway; cherished daughter of Margaret Benbeneck and Peter (Patricia) Benbeneck, and loved deeply by Jerralynne Duncan and Jim Epps. She will be remembered by her brothers, Anthony (Sheri) Iannazzo, Peter Benbeneck, Karl (Christina) Benbeneck, and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends. Diana was a beautiful soul who loved life and brightened every room that she entered. She was full of grace and strength. "She was our Wonder Woman" says daughter Brianna. To know her was to love her, and to have her in your life was a blessing. Her family and friends will treasure her memories and forever feel her presence in the sunshine that she loved so much. There will be a memorial service 2 pm Friday, February 28, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3714 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa. In Lieu of flowers, a donation to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) can be mailed to NETRF, PO Box 170662, Boston, MA 02117 or made online at:

SERRA, Diana Marie (Dunaway) 43, of Palm Harbor, passed away February 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Amaro Serra and devoted mother of Brianna Marie Dunaway; cherished daughter of Margaret Benbeneck and Peter (Patricia) Benbeneck, and loved deeply by Jerralynne Duncan and Jim Epps. She will be remembered by her brothers, Anthony (Sheri) Iannazzo, Peter Benbeneck, Karl (Christina) Benbeneck, and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends. Diana was a beautiful soul who loved life and brightened every room that she entered. She was full of grace and strength. "She was our Wonder Woman" says daughter Brianna. To know her was to love her, and to have her in your life was a blessing. Her family and friends will treasure her memories and forever feel her presence in the sunshine that she loved so much. There will be a memorial service 2 pm Friday, February 28, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3714 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa. In Lieu of flowers, a donation to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) can be mailed to NETRF, PO Box 170662, Boston, MA 02117 or made online at: www.netrf.org/give Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close