SHOREY, Diana Tuzzolino



92, passed away Saturday April 20, 2019. She is survived by her son, Stanley (Vicki); grandchildren, Stefanie (Chris) Ballard, Tyler and Suzanne; nieces, Shirley Eubanks and Judy Reyes; nephews, Sam (Nancy) Ficarrotta, John Ferlita, and Dennis Perez; as well as, several generations of grand-nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Diana a native of Tampa, was the youngest of seven born on February 27, 1927. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Shorey Jr.; her parents, Rosalia (Nicolleto) and Antonio Tuzzolino; as well as siblings, Dominick, Giuseppe/Joe, Angelina Ficarrotta, Giuseppina/Josephine Regalado, Rosalia/Lily Ferlita and Antonio/Tony Jr.



Diana was independent and self-sufficient her entire life. She was a fashion and style consultant for women's wear for most of her life taking a break to raise her family and take care of their needs. Diana spent many years taking care of her immediate family whether it was chauffeuring her siblings to the family farm, doctor's appointments, the grocery store, or the cemetery to lay flowers for family. Diana instilled strong family values; she took care of her grandchildren, attended school events, and cheered them on while at dance, football, rowing, or track activities. She was an avid gardener, growing azaleas, honeysuckle, and jasmine. She also had a love for birds, reminiscing about memories of her husband every time she saw cardinals in her yard. Nanie to most always had a smile, a hug, or a much-needed solution for any issue that may arise. She was the true definition of a strong, willful woman. She will greatly be missed by any and all lives she touched.



We would like to thank the nurses from Concierge Care, Signature Therapy and the staff of Whispering Oaks for their excellent care through the last few months of her journey.



Family will receive friends for a time of visitation 4 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue. Prayer Service will begin at 7 pm. Interment will be held 10:30 am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery; 3412 N. Ola Avenue. Boza & Roel Funeral Home is entrusted with final care. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019