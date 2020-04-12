WALTERS, Diana Evelyn 88, of San Antonio, FL, passed away on April 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Miller (Guy), Brenda Olsen, and Donna Gricoski (Mike); and her sons, George (Annette), David (Maureen), and Raymond Breault. Her extended family includes her 13 grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to the . LoylessFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020