Diana WALTERS

WALTERS, Diana Evelyn 88, of San Antonio, FL, passed away on April 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Miller (Guy), Brenda Olsen, and Donna Gricoski (Mike); and her sons, George (Annette), David (Maureen), and Raymond Breault. Her extended family includes her 13 grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to the . LoylessFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
