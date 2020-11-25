1/1
Diane ALEXANDER
{ "" }
ALEXANDER, Diane 75, originally from Montreal, Canada, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home in Tampa, FL. Beloved wife, mother and friend, Diane is survived by her devoted husband, Robert; grateful children, Dawn, Sharron (Seydou), Luci and Todd; loving sister, Carmen (Glenroy); grandchildren, Dominic, Karim, Danielle, Ty, Santara and Nasha; and great-grand-children Dominic Jr., Isaiah and Kyng. Memorial Services will be performed (virtually) by Pastor Quincy Stratford of Carmel Friendship Church, Wesley Chapel, FL on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 am. Memorial Donations may be made in Diane's name to Feed the Children or Shriner's Hospital.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Virtual
