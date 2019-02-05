DODGE, Diane Amidon
79, of Hudson passed Jan. 30, 2019 at Bayonette Point Medical Center. She was the widow of John Addison Dodge who passed in 2005. She is survived by her sons, Harland L. Dodge from Manassas, Virginia and David A. Dodge from Hudson; three grandsons and three great-grandchildren. Cremation by Prevatt Funeral Home. Memorial Service and interment will be at St. Marks Presbyterian Church in Hudson.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 5, 2019