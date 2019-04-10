BUCK, Diane
70, passed away peacefully April 5, 2019. She was born December 22, 1948 in Jackson, MI. Diane was a resident of Hudson, FL (formerly of Grand Blanc, MI). Diane was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Surviving are husband of fifty years, Gary Buck; daughters, Kristin (John) Little, Amanda (James) Beagle, and Marie (Nate) Jacob. Diane loved spending time with her grandchildren, Carson, Marlayna, Savannah, Dominick, and Caleb. Diane was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Messenger; father, Robert Messenger Sr.; brother, Robert Messenger Jr.; father-in-law, Carson Buck; and sister-in-law, Jackie Shirkey. Condolences may be shared at www.prevattfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2019