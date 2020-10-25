BYRNE, Diane Friedman 75, of St. Petersburg, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born in Orange, New Jersey March 23, 1945, to Morris and Sue Friedman. Diane received an undergraduate degree at the University of Chicago in 1967, and married Robert Byrne later that same year. After earning a doctorate at Harvard University, she taught at the University of South Florida and worked at the Developmental Center in St. Petersburg. Most of her career, however, was spent at St. Petersburg College, where she was a professor of Psychology. Upon retirement, she traveled the world with her sister, visiting places such as Southern Africa, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. She was deeply committed to the practice of TM, and was a follower of Ammachi. She is survived by her loving sons, Marc and Adam (Elise); her grandson, Griffin; her sister, Evelyn; her brother, Hank; as well as a niece and nephew. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.



