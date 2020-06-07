COLE, Diane O'Neill 85, passed away May 28, 2020. She was born in Watertown, New York and resided in St. Petersburg, Florida. Diane was the manager of The Welcome Inn for 22 years. She worked at Dunkin' Donuts in Kenneth City, where she was known as Lady Di. She finished out her career in the bakery at Sweet Bay. She is survived by her loving family; daughters, Susan Adams (Bill), Sandra Cole, Michelle Cole; sons, Michael Cole (Laurie) and F.P. Cole; six grandchildren, John, Shane, Katelyn, Jessica, Jared and Jesse; and two great-grand-children, Carley and Adrian. She is predeceased by husband, Adrian Smith Cole Jr. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Suncoast Hospice. A special thank you to the Silver Team at Suncoast Hospice. A Memorial will be held Saturday, June 13, 10 am, at Freedom Lake Park pavilion #2, 9990 46th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782.



