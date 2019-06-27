Diane FRAZIER-DELOACH

FRAZIER-DeLOACH, Diane

48, of St. Petersburg, passed away June 23, 2019. She was a graduate of Boca Ciega High School, class of 1989. She is survived by her five children, Ashton Lemon, Keosha Lemon, Ajah Deloach, Christopher Deloach, and Nikolas Deloach; her loving parents, Deacon Alvin and Joyce Frazier; and sister, Mona Frazier. Visitation is Friday 3-8 pm with family receiving friends 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Graveside service is Saturday June 29, 11:30 am at Royal Palm North Cemetery, 2600 Gandy Blvd.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019
