JOSEPH, Diane
of St. Petersburg passed Monday, May 27, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. She was a member at First Baptist Institutional Church. She is survived by her loving family; one son, Rev. Dr. Wayne G. Thompson; two daughters, Paulette L. Williams-Davis, Melissa V. Leon; two sisters, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren other relatives and friends. Visitation, Monday, June 3, 2019, 5-7 pm at McRae Chapel. Funeral service Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 11 am at First Baptist Institutional Church, 3144 - 3rd Ave So.
A McRae Service
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019