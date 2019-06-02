Diane JOSEPH

Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Institutional Church
3144 - 3rd Ave So
JOSEPH, Diane

of St. Petersburg passed Monday, May 27, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. She was a member at First Baptist Institutional Church. She is survived by her loving family; one son, Rev. Dr. Wayne G. Thompson; two daughters, Paulette L. Williams-Davis, Melissa V. Leon; two sisters, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren other relatives and friends. Visitation, Monday, June 3, 2019, 5-7 pm at McRae Chapel. Funeral service Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 11 am at First Baptist Institutional Church, 3144 - 3rd Ave So.

