peacefully passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the young age of 69. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Michael, she is survived by her mother, Pauline J. Dailey; and four siblings. She was the cherished mother to Michael (Deanna) Wisto, Joshua (Jennifer) Wisto, Jessica (Stephen) Crawford, Molly (Robert) Wehner, and Joseph (Betsy) Wisto; devoted Grammy to Evan, Audrey, Abigail, Benjamin, James, Joshua, Elizabeth, Luke, Grant, Stephen, Ellyce, Daniel, William, Michael, and Felicity. Also survived by her loyal companion and "little girl," Daisy Mae. Diane will be remembered fondly for her wit, sarcasm, and teaching spirit. She loved her children and grandchildren deeply, and her life was a great example of faith, servitude, and humility. A small memorial will be held for immediate family only.

