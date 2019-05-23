NEWTON, Diane
56, of St. Petersburg, passed away May 14, 2019. She is survived by her son, George Newton (Tameka), brother, M.C. Newton Jr.; sisters, Charmaine Lowen, Jackie Steele (Willie), and Maxine Williams; grandchildren, George Jr., Gabarrie, Tytiana, Jamarion, and Jamir; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 25, 11 am, at New Faith Free Methodist Church, 2427 Irving Ave. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2019