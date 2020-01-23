Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane PARATORE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PARATORE, Diane Jo (Lillie) passed away surrounded by love January 19, 2020. She was 81. Diane was born at her home October 28, 1938 in Grand Rapids, MI. She was a loving mother to Bryan (Jan) Spaulding and Barbara (John) Clark; devoted Nana to Lynn (Rico), Krysten, Lory and Sean; great-Nana to Layah; and loving sister to Jacqueline Brewer and Kenneth (Betty) Lillie. Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 19 years, Samuel W. Paratore. Diane graduated from Comstock Park High School in 1957 and first married Nyle J. Spaulding. She moved to several homes before settling in Solon, OH. Diane always had a smile and kind word for everyone, friends and strangers alike. She truly loved God and life, and most especially time spent with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Per her request, a simple Celebration of Life will take place with family and close friends at a later date. To honor her compassion for those most vulnerable, please consider a donation to either your local APL/animal rescue, the Ohio Governor's Imagination Library, or any act of kindness towards someone in need.

