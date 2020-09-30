1/1
Diane Pittman
PITTMAN, Diane L. of Largo, Florida, passed away on Sept. 25, 2020 as a result of a long hard battle with cancer. Diane was born March 8, 1955 in Jamaica Plain, MA. She grew up in East Dedham, MA. Later moving to Largo, Florida. She was the daughter of the late George and Virginia (Thompson) Clark. She was married to the late Jerome Pittman. Diane is survived by four loving sisters, Jeanie Clark and companion, George Riccardi, Barbara Gomes, Karen Clark and Kimberly Meyer; nieces and nephews, Jason Cromwell, Kerri Kearns, Amanda, Ricky, Kaylene and LeeAnna and many loyal friends and family members. Diane was a member of the Seminole Ladies of Elk #25119. She also was a member of the Army Navy Union Garrison #3697. Local service information is on Sylvan Abbey's webpage. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date due the COVID restrictions. Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
7277961992
