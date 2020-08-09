Diane St. PIERRE

St. PIERRE, Diane Clare of Largo, FL, formerly of North Reading, MA, wife of the late Gerard St. Pierre, passed away on August 1, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL, at the age of 75. She concluded her long battle with infection and declining health, and now rests peacefully. A loving mother, grandmother, and friend, Diane was a kind soul that opened her home to children in the foster system, and worked at Children's Home Society on Cape Cod, MA. She is survived by her sons, Eric James of St. Louis, MO, Mark James of Peabody, MA, Scott James (deceased); Daryn St. Pierre and his wife Heather of St. Petersburg, FL; and granddaughter Katelyn James of Peabody, MA; also survived by her sister, Laurie Campbell of Nashua, NH. If you are so inclined, please make a donation in Diane's honor to Together We Rise - https://togetherwerise.org/
- an organization that helps children in foster care.