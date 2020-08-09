1/1
Diane St. PIERRE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
St. PIERRE, Diane Clare of Largo, FL, formerly of North Reading, MA, wife of the late Gerard St. Pierre, passed away on August 1, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL, at the age of 75. She concluded her long battle with infection and declining health, and now rests peacefully. A loving mother, grandmother, and friend, Diane was a kind soul that opened her home to children in the foster system, and worked at Children's Home Society on Cape Cod, MA. She is survived by her sons, Eric James of St. Louis, MO, Mark James of Peabody, MA, Scott James (deceased); Daryn St. Pierre and his wife Heather of St. Petersburg, FL; and granddaughter Katelyn James of Peabody, MA; also survived by her sister, Laurie Campbell of Nashua, NH. If you are so inclined, please make a donation in Diane's honor to Together We Rise - https://togetherwerise.org/ - an organization that helps children in foster care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved