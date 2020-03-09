TORSIELLO, Diane L. 65, of New Port Richey, died March 4, 2020. Diane was born February 27, 1955 the daughter of John and Adele Amerspek of Succasunna, NJ. She loved to travel, her church, and reading. She graduated Cum Laude from Seton Hall University. She worked at Dover General Hospital, Oncology Unit for five years. She worked at Morristown Memorial Medical Center, Oncology Unit as an Assistant Supervisor for five years, and she worked at the Cleveland Clinic, Oncology Unit for 10 years. Diane loved to travel, her reading, and religious activities. Diane was a member of the Bible Study Group at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, New Port Richey. Memorial Mass is being planned. Diane is survived by her husband, Robert R. Torsiello of New Port Richey; son, Michael Torsiello of Washington, DC; sister, Donna and her husband Wayne Snyder of Hackettstown, NJ; niece, Kara Snyder and nephew, Mark Snyder both of Hackettstown, NJ. Diane will be buried with her parents in New Jersey. Dobies FH Seven Springs

