Diane WHITE-PETERS
WHITE-PETERS, Diane Lynn 65, of Tampa, peacefully passed away to be with the Angels and Our Daddy on July 26, 2020 at 10:43 am after a long hard battle with Dementia. She is survived by her identical twin sister, Debbie Peters; daughter, Wendy Cambell; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Shannon Sherman; brother, Keith Peters; mother, Joyce Sherman; and step-father, Darell Sherman. Our precious Social Butterfly is gone and she will be truly missed but never forgotten.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
