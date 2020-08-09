Diane WHITE-PETERS

WHITE-PETERS, Diane Lynn 65, of Tampa, peacefully passed away to be with the Angels and Our Daddy on July 26, 2020 at 10:43 am after a long hard battle with Dementia. She is survived by her identical twin sister, Debbie Peters; daughter, Wendy Cambell; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Shannon Sherman; brother, Keith Peters; mother, Joyce Sherman; and step-father, Darell Sherman. Our precious Social Butterfly is gone and she will be truly missed but never forgotten.



