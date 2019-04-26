Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianna Barnitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianna Lynn Barnitt


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dianna Lynn Barnitt Obituary
BARNITT, Dianna Lynn

64, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Dianna was born and raised in Tampa. She worked for Hillsborough County (IFAS) in Seffner, retiring in 2017 after 31 years of service. She was a Master Gardener, lover of the Earth, and a world traveler, with a special place in her heart for Paris. Dianna is survived by her mother, Wanda Jocke; father, Herman Lopez (Patricia); her son, Anthony Castellano II; daughter, Michelle Mando (Derek); brothers, Michael Short (Lisa), Leary Short, and Randy Lopez (Rachel); sisters, Deborah Coon (Alan), Brenda Short, and Cynthia Lopez; many friends and fam- ily. Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm on Monday, April 29 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home in Tampa with a service to follow at 5 pm. Donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice of Pasco, 2061 Collier Park- way, Land O' Lakes, FL 34619.

Boza & Roel Funeral Home

4730 N. Armenia Ave. Tampa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now