BARNITT, Dianna Lynn
64, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Dianna was born and raised in Tampa. She worked for Hillsborough County (IFAS) in Seffner, retiring in 2017 after 31 years of service. She was a Master Gardener, lover of the Earth, and a world traveler, with a special place in her heart for Paris. Dianna is survived by her mother, Wanda Jocke; father, Herman Lopez (Patricia); her son, Anthony Castellano II; daughter, Michelle Mando (Derek); brothers, Michael Short (Lisa), Leary Short, and Randy Lopez (Rachel); sisters, Deborah Coon (Alan), Brenda Short, and Cynthia Lopez; many friends and fam- ily. Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm on Monday, April 29 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home in Tampa with a service to follow at 5 pm. Donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice of Pasco, 2061 Collier Park- way, Land O' Lakes, FL 34619.
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 N. Armenia Ave. Tampa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019