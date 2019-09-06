SHUNIAK, Dianna Lynn 63, previously of Seminole, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Grand Junction, CO after a courageous seven year battle with cancer. Dianna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be remembered for her intelligence, wit, wisdom, and strong work ethic. Dianna and Larry Shuniak were married for 44 years and met while serving with the US Navy in Hawaii. They moved to Seminole in 1982 and lived in Florida until 2015. They owned a successful consulting firm, Technical Consultants Alliance, and built a reputation for bringing quality and IT expertise to many industries and our country's national defense. Dianna loved the outdoors, hiking, and mountain biking, and in spite of her health she regularly hiked in Colorado until the past year. She is survived by her husband and daughter, Kristina Stammer; son-in-law, Kenneth Stammer; grandsons, Nikolai and Athan Stammer; and a loving extended family. Services are September 10, 10 am, at Brewer and Sons Funeral Home, 1190 S. Broad St., Brooksville, FL 34601.

