CANEPUCCIA, Dianto Dominick "Danny"
Danny was born on Oct. 17, 1926 in Bellows Falls, VT and passed away April 18, 2019 at the age of 92 in St. Petersburg. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Kathleen Canepuccia. He is survived by daughters, Deborah Veihl and Dawn Lamrouex (Brad); grandchildren, Kenneth Brigham, Katrina McCullough (Brendan), Andrew Conti; great-grandchildren, Cristabella, Aedan, Timothy and Serafina McCullough and many nieces and nephews. He was a Catholic and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. Danny was the manager of the Snell Isle Market for over 30 years. Donations may be made to hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019