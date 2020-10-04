1/1
Dick LaROSA
1973 - 2020
LaROSA, Dick Joseph Jr. "Dickie" was born March 29, 1973 and died September 21, 2020, in Tampa, FL. Dick was a graduate of Robinson High School in 1991. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from The University of South Florida in 1997. He was a civil engineer for 22 years and started his own firm, LaRosa Civil Design in 2010. Dickie loved saltwater fishing and was an avid soccer player most of his life. He is survived by his daughter, Isabella LaRosa; his son, Joseph LaRosa; his parents, Dick and Theresa LaRosa; along with numerous family in the Tampa Bay Area. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 138 from 2-5 pm October 11, 2020. 2-3 pm is reserved for immediate family only. All other friends and loved ones are welcome from 3-5 pm.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
American Legion Post 138
