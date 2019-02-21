DIETRICH, Dieter H.
|
89, of Seminole entered life eternal Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. He was born in Berlin, Germany Dec. 30, 1929. He served in the US Navy and became a US citizen in the 1950s. He worked as a paperhanger and interior designer. He was a faithful member of Bay Pines Lutheran Church, Seminole. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Maria (Stern); daughter, Cheryl Buetzow; son, David (Jennifer) Dietrich; grandchildren, Maria, Daniel, Jacob, and Evan; nephews and friends. His Christian Memorial Service will be officiated by Rev. David Priebe Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, 11 am, at Bay Pines Lutheran Church, Seminole. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bay Pines Lutheran Church Evangelism or Suncoast Hospice.
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home Seminole (727) 391-0121
Gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019