CHAVES, Dinis 70, Brooksville, passed on February 7, 2020. Dinis was born August 23, 1949 to the late Francisco Soares Chaves and Virginia Soares Sousa in Santa Maria, Azores. He has been a resident of this area for several years having left his previous home in Massachusetts. He was Catholic by faith. Dinis loved being with his family, hunting, fishing and crabbing. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maria; children, Veneranda (Manuel) Rodriguez, Alcina Sherick, and Horacio (Coquita) Chaves; grandchildren, Malinda (Micheal) Boyle, Elizabeth (Sarah Burda) Chaves, Kassandra (Hesser Sobrino) Sherick, Isabel (Cody) Johnson, Vanessa (Gregg Foster) Chaves, Dinis Rodriguez, Filipe Rodriguez, Horacio Chaves; great-grandchildren, Lucas Boyle, Anthony Sobrino, Dominic Boyle, Isaac Boyle, Ryder Boyle, Mackenzie Johnson, and Zyla Sobrino; brothers, Manuel, David, and Miguel Chaves; sister, Celeste Freitas; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dinis was preceded in death by his brothers, Herculano and Daniel Chaves. There will be a viewing Thursday, February 13, from 10 am-12 pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 1 pm. Pinecrest Funeral Chapel pinecrestfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020