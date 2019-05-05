Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Dixie Fulford
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
Dixie Lee Fulford


Dixie Lee Fulford Obituary
FULFORD, Dixie Lee

79, of Brooksville, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing. Dixie was predeceased by her husband, Jack. Dixie will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kim, Matt (Kelly) and Joe (Karen); her grandchildren, Jack (Jen), Clint, Kimmy (Casey); her great-grandchildren, Michaela, Cade, Rosaleigh, and Delainey; her brother, Joe (Paula); and sisters, Rita (Dick) and Delina (Carlos); and her aunt Julia. Dixie will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. A service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10 am, at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo. Interment will follow at Largo Municipal Cemetery.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019
