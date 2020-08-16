Doii Gallogly

GALLOGLY, Doii Lavonne 94, of Tampa, FL entered into rest Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born July 16, 1926 in Arapahoe, NE, the daughter of Leo and Greta Arms. Doii, AKA "Gram", was born on a farm, she rode her horse to school and early in life taught in the same one room schoolhouse. She was always a lady patiently teaching her family how to cook, how to dress fashionably, or to throw a bale of hay. Her joys were traveling with her many friends and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a lady who said more with her facial expressions than with her words and who gave of her time and talent without being asked. Keep on dancing, Gram; now you've got a partner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Gallogly; and brother, Avon Arms. Survivors include her son, Douglas Gallogly and lucky daughter-in-law, Sandy; grandsons, Peter Gallogly (Julia) and Paul Gallogly (Sara); and five great-grandchildren, Ayden, Benjamin, Colin, Amelia, and Cade. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Hospice by visiting chaptershealth.org/give/