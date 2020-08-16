1/
Doii Gallogly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doii's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALLOGLY, Doii Lavonne 94, of Tampa, FL entered into rest Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born July 16, 1926 in Arapahoe, NE, the daughter of Leo and Greta Arms. Doii, AKA "Gram", was born on a farm, she rode her horse to school and early in life taught in the same one room schoolhouse. She was always a lady patiently teaching her family how to cook, how to dress fashionably, or to throw a bale of hay. Her joys were traveling with her many friends and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a lady who said more with her facial expressions than with her words and who gave of her time and talent without being asked. Keep on dancing, Gram; now you've got a partner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Gallogly; and brother, Avon Arms. Survivors include her son, Douglas Gallogly and lucky daughter-in-law, Sandy; grandsons, Peter Gallogly (Julia) and Paul Gallogly (Sara); and five great-grandchildren, Ayden, Benjamin, Colin, Amelia, and Cade. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Hospice by visiting chaptershealth.org/give/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
813-988-9200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved