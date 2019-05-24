|
ROGULSKI, Dolf S.
52, of Largo passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Dolf was born on August 6, 1966 in Bronx, New York to the late Stanisalaw and Anatalia (Hajder) Rogulski. He moved to this area in 2012 from Manalapan, NJ. Dolf was a business owner and a member of the Bridgepoint Church in Seminole. Dolf enjoyed scuba diving, biking, running, boating and fishing. A true outdoorsman. He is survived by a son, Justin Rogulski of Northport, FL; and a daughter, Kristen Rogulski of Venice, FL along; with a granddaughter, Madeleine Guijosa, the love of his life Mary Jean Corsini; and children, Sammi, Jessi and Tony; and his sister, Lucyna (Steve) Spitz of Jackson, NJ. Memorial contributions may be offered to the American Brain Tumor Association. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2019