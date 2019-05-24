Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
For more information about
Dolf ROGULSKI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolf ROGULSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolf S. ROGULSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolf S. ROGULSKI Obituary
ROGULSKI, Dolf S.

52, of Largo passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Dolf was born on August 6, 1966 in Bronx, New York to the late Stanisalaw and Anatalia (Hajder) Rogulski. He moved to this area in 2012 from Manalapan, NJ. Dolf was a business owner and a member of the Bridgepoint Church in Seminole. Dolf enjoyed scuba diving, biking, running, boating and fishing. A true outdoorsman. He is survived by a son, Justin Rogulski of Northport, FL; and a daughter, Kristen Rogulski of Venice, FL along; with a granddaughter, Madeleine Guijosa, the love of his life Mary Jean Corsini; and children, Sammi, Jessi and Tony; and his sister, Lucyna (Steve) Spitz of Jackson, NJ. Memorial contributions may be offered to the American Brain Tumor Association. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at

www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Download Now