More Obituaries for Dolores BEEBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores BEEBE

Dolores BEEBE Obituary
BEEBE, Dolores Jeanne went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Dolores was born July 6, 1928 in Blairsville, PA to her loving parents, Aime and Mildred Dandoy, who precede her in death. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Wesley John Beebe, to whom she was married to Aug. 17, 1946 in Detroit, MI; as well as her two sisters, Lucky Fulford and Shirley Wheeler. Dolores is survived by a large, caring family who will miss her dearly including her children, Steve (Becky) of Hernando Beach, FL, Dave (Carleen) of Clearwater, FL, Joe (Marci) of Clearwater, FL and Kelly Muzio of Powder Springs, GA; her sister, Nelda Stanton of Tennessee; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her dear friend and companion, John Case. Dolores' beautiful smile will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, 11 am-1 pm, at Serenity Funeral Home, with a service 1:30 pm, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church. Following will be a committal service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 3 pm. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2019
