BRUNCLIK, Dolores 92, died peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home in Tampa. She was born in Chicago, Illinois June 4, 1927, the daughter of William and Mary (Klein) Danzer. Dolores was a member of Incarnation Church and had a great faith and love of the Lord. She was a devoted and proud mother and grandmother. Her humor, compassion, selflessness, and generosity will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Dolores is survived by her son, Ken Brunclik of Tampa; and her two daughters, Debbie and her husband, Terry Sullivan of Cumming, Georgia and Pam and her husband, Todd Henry of Tampa; and three grandchildren, Ryan Henry and Jayn and Terry Allan Sullivan. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Brunclik and her twin sister, Doris Lowe. Per Dolores' wishes, she will be cremated and no service will be held. Her son and daughters will take her ashes to be buried with her beloved sister, Doris and her mother-in-law, Lillian.

