CASTALDO, Dolores



In Reverential Memory with sadness, Dolores Castaldo, mother of Salvatore and Anthony, and beloved wife of deceased husband Sonny, passed away in the late evening July 3, 2019. Dolores was a loving devoted mother who was always there for her sons and all those with whom she shared her love. She is also survived by her nephew, Toby and her niece, Carolyn both of whom grew up in a closely knit small "familial" Italian Brooklyn community. Dolores embodied the exceptional characteristics in humanity particularly caring, empathy, understanding, kindness, and love. She reached out and sacrificed for all those in need around her.



Born August 14, 1930 in Brooklyn NY, the daughter of Italian immigrants Anthony and Carolina Mazzeo, Dolores earned two Bachelor degrees, one from New York University (N.Y.U.) and one at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York.



After having served in the dental health field for over 35 years, she became a champion of the mentally disabled persistently in need of adequate care and housing. She became the founder of Benedict Haven group home in St. Petersburg, Florida which became internationally recognized as a model residential treatment facility for those less fortunate individuals with mental disabilities.



As a devoted and caring Catholic, Dolores gave countless hours of hard work establishing and running Benedict Haven for the unfortunate mentally disabled. In recognition of her efforts and accomplishments for this group home for the disabled, Dolores received more than two dozen awards from various social service, community outreach, and governmental agencies. Additionally, in 2008, Bishop Robert N. Lynch presented Dolores with the Papal Award "Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross" from Pope Benedict XVI in recognition of her devotion and work.



She will always be remembered and loved by all those who knew her and she will live eternally within the spirit of her two beloved sons, Salvatore and Anthony.



Dolores will be celebrated in remembrance at Holy Family Catholic Church July 9, 2019 at 1 pm with Mass at 3 pm. Following Mass she will be laid to rest in peace beside her deceased husband, Sonny, at Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a gathering following her burial at Panera Bread on 4th St. N. for those who wish too share further in remembrance of her.



Memorial Park Funeral Home (727) 527-1196 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019