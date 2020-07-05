Dolores CRUSE

CRUSE, Dolores Helen 92 years young, born in Chicago, Illinois May 28, 1928 died in McKinney, Texas June 29, 2020. Resident of Brooksville, FL for 30 years. Preceded in death by husband, Jim; as well as brothers, Jack, Leo, Bernie; and sister, Gloria. Survived by brother Joe of Naples, FL; daughter, Pat Felton (husband Bob) of Adams, WI; and son, Jim Cruse (wife Gayle) of McKinney, TX. Also survived by grandsons, Andy, Matt, and Joe of Wisconsin and Alison, Kevin and Tom of Texas. There are also 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Brooksville since 2006 where she made many long lasting friendships. In her earlier years she loved to play golf, travel and spend time with friends and family. Her last two years were spent as the Village at Stonebridge assistant living where she made many new Texas friendships. A special thanks to the Village at Stonebridge staff for the care and love they gave our mom for the past two years. Now at peace with our dad A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida. Thanks.



