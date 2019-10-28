|
DARDINGER, Dolores Jean "Doddy" 84, of St. Petersburg passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born and raised in Ohio, Doddy graduated from New Lexington High School and later went on to earn her Nursing degree at Lancaster-Fairfield Hospital in Lancaster, OH. She started her career at The Ohio State Hospital and later relocated to Palo Alto, CA where she spent most of her career working at the VA Hospital and later retiring. Doddy moved to St. Petersburg in the early 90s to be closer to her family. She was an avid sports fan especially for the Tampa Bay Rays and The Ohio State Buckeyes. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Reynolds; her niece, Kelly Reynolds; her nephew, Billy Reynolds; and her great-niece, Kacie Reynolds. There will be a memorial Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 28, 2019