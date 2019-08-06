HALE, Dolores Jean "Dee" 90, of Tampa, Florida, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born in Decatur, Illinois and raised in the Presbyterian faith. Dee embraced being an Army wife and worked as a Safety Clerk for the Army Corps of Engineers. She and her husband, Lt. Col. Charles Hale, deployed to, and served in, Saudi Arabia and Germany before retiring to Florida in 1986. She also served as a volunteer at University Village, Tampa. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards with friends. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hale; son, William Beaty; and daughter, Patricia Beaty. She is survived by her son, Robert Beaty. Family requests donations, in memory of Dee Hale, to Metropolitan Ministries. LoylessFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 6, 2019